Twitter Lists New ‘Blue’ Subscription Service

Twitter has a new subscription service on app stores, in an indication that the social media giant is preparing to trial the offering soon.

“Twitter Blue” is listed as an in-app purchase, priced at £2.49 in the UK and $2.99 in the US.

There are no further details, and the company would not confirm online rumours that subscription service would allow users to “undo” tweets.

The app is likely an attempt by Twitter to diversify its sources of revenue.

The pilot offering is due to start soon but it is unclear what countries the subscription service will be trailed.

A technology blogger who had access to the service said an “undo tweet” feature and a “reader mode” to make reading long threads easier. But Twitter has declined to confirm her claims.

Last month, the company introduced a new “tip jar” feature that allowed people to send money to others on the social network.

Twitter said the feature was “an easy way to support the incredible voices that make up the conversation.”

