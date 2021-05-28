TUI Adds More Flights To Portugal And Money Saving Deals

AIRLINE, TUI, has added more flights to Portugal to keep up with demand from people wanting to go on their summer holidays.

The UK’s biggest tour operator has added five new weekly flights to the Algarve, which is on the UK’s green list for travel, and money-saving deals to keep up with demand from people wanting to go on their summer holidays.

The new services are: Birmingham to Faro: weekly (Sunday) May 30 to October 31; Manchester to Faro: weekly (Thursday) June 3 to – October 28; Newcastle to Faro: weekly (Thursday) May 27 to October 28; Newcastle to Faro: weekly (Sunday) May 30 to October 30; Gatwick to Faro: weekly (Thursday) June 3 to June 17.

These new flights have been added to the 14 weekly flights already available from UK airports throughout summer, Wales Online reports.

Customers can save an extra £50 on holidays to Portugal departing up to August 31, on a booking with a minimum £1,000 spend, by using the code SUMMER. TUI package holiday customers can also purchase subsidised testing packages with Chronomics to Portugal and other green holiday destinations, starting from just £20 per person.

The announcement follows news that airlines TUI, Jet2, and easyJet are pressing the UK government to ‘Expand the green list’. Travel bosses have now demanded the government expand the green list of destinations at its next review, warning the industry “can’t go through another ruined summer.”

