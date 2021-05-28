The Forum of Renowned Spanish Brands, ICEX Spain Export and Investments and the Spanish Chamber of Commerce have launched a new international campaign ‘Think Again, Think Spain’.

The campaign aims to improve the image of Spain’s businesses and economy by sharing the success stories and good practices of leading Spanish brands associated excellence, creativity, versatility and innovation.

The Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Tourism, Reyes Maroto, said, “This campaign will contribute to enhancing the value of the Spain brand as an avant-garde, dynamic and prosperous country.

“We are a nation with its own character, but also with a great global vocation that is present in the world through our companies, and are leaders in key sectors of the economy of the future such as renewable energies, the telecommunications sector, high-quality agri-food products and leading products in the pharmaceutical sector and the automobile sector,” she added.

The event was attended by Ignacio Osborne, president of the Leading Brands of Spain Forum, Maria Pena, CEO of ICEX, and Jose Luis Bonet, the president of the Spanish Chamber of Commerce.

“It is necessary to activate the two-way relationship that exists between the image of any country and that of its reference companies and brands,” said Ignacio Osborne.

“The fact that in the main international studies Spain does not appear as highly valued in variables such as the quality of our products and services or technology and innovation show that in part there is a lack of knowledge about our economic reality and our business fabric. To correct this gap between perception and reality in a credible way, it is necessary to rely on data and concrete milestones of our brand ambassadors,” he added.

