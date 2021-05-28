THE latest release of annual statistics of urban indicators produced by the National institute of Statistics (INE) shows that residents in one town have a life expectancy of under 80 years.

The average life expectancy of residents of most towns and cities of the 126 municipalities reviewed shows that average age ranges between 80 and 85 years although there are a few suburbs of Madrid where the 85 barrier is broken.

This indicator, which represents the average number of years a person is expected to live from birth, was calculated as an average over three years with 2018 being the central reference year.

The border town of La Linea de la Concepcion in Cadiz Province which has a reputation for smuggling drugs and tobacco, was the only one of the 126 cities with a life expectancy at birth of less than 80 years at just 79.7 years.

To add to the woes of the residents there, it took seventh place in Spain as having the worst unemployment record at more than 25 per cent and this is lower than would have been expected had it not been for the number of cross-border workers who have jobs in Gibraltar.