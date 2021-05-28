The DGT Will Conduct A Surveillance And Fines Campaign This Weekend on Spanish roads aimed at motorcyclists

Officers from the Traffic Association of the Guardia Civil will conduct a special General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) surveillance campaign this weekend on the roads across Spain, as part of an initiative to reduce the number of fatal traffic accidents, and in particular, motorcycle accidents, as data shows that more than half occur on a Saturday or Sunday.

This campaign on Saturday 29, and Sunday 30, will be the first of three campaigns that will run until the Summer, on roads most frequented by motorcyclists, as data reveals that already this year, there have been 51 fatal motorcycle accidents in only 18 weekends, with the next campaigns running on the weekends of July 24-25 and September 4-5.

Guardia Civil officers are under instruction from the DGT to disclose to riders the importance of respecting speed limits, or they will impose sanctions on any offenders, as alarming data is revealed by the DGT showing that during 2019 there were 36,143 accidents involving motorcycles or mopeds, resulting in 466 deaths, according to lasprovincias.es.

That figure, says the DGT, is the highest since 2010, 11 per cent up on 2018, and equivalent to 27 per cent of the total deaths for the year, with an increase in deaths on interurban roads.

Data from 2019 showed that there was a 20 per cent increase in motorcycle deaths on the weekends, compared to 10 per cent during the week, with 85 per cent of the fatalities occurring on the smaller back roads, which is why the DGT is calling for more caution on this type of road.

As far as the type of motorcycle involved in fatalities goes, according to data, 71 per cent involved motorcycles of over 500cc, with 55 per cent of the bikes being 10 years old, or older, and while figures show that in 95 per cent of the fatalities, the rider was wearing a helmet, one out of four was found to have consumed alcohol or drugs before suffering the accident.

