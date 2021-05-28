Tenders Put Out For New €6m Institute of Secondary Education Centre In ​​Las Lagunas de Mijas, Málaga, Spain.

The Ministry of Education and Sports, together with the Andalucian Public Education Agency, has put out to tender the construction of a new Institute of Secondary Education Centre (ISE). The amount reserved for the project is €6,320 .776.53 euros and has an expected build period of 18 months.

The proposed new centre will be equipped with photovoltaic solar panels for the production of electrical energy, in line with the aim of achieving more sustainable educational buildings and reducing their energy costs- it will also feature a natural ventilation system that will guarantee pure indoor air quality for students and staff.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



This new educational center will have six compulsory secondary school lines (D6), which will mean creating a total of 720 new school places to absorb the existing demand in the area, the Andalusian Government Delegation in Malaga reported in a statement.

The building will be built on a 7,358-square-meter plot located next to the Indira Gandhi public nursery and primary school. The new institute will have, in the teaching area, 24 multipurpose high school classrooms, a library, a gym room with changing rooms, two music classrooms, two plastic classrooms and two workshop classrooms, two laboratories, ten departments and six double and double classrooms. There will also be a special education classroom which will have it’s own specially adapted toilet facilty.

The administrative area will be home to the teachers’ room, office management, secretarial needs, and rooms for heads of studies

Offices for the Association of Mothers and Parents of the Students and for the own student body will be placed in the main block too.

The centre will also have a cafeteria, a storage room for resources, a cleaning room, toilets and changing rooms for non-teaching personnel, facilities rooms, and so on.

Two sports courts, a playground, a school garden, covered porches and garden areas will be built outside the centre. There is also a vehicle parking area for teachers. In total, the building will occupy a constructed area of ​​6,038 square meters.

The construction of this new educational centre is part of the Educational Infrastructures Plan of the Ministry of Education and Sports, which is carried out through the Andalucian Public Agency for Education. This project has European co-financing through REACT-EU funds within the Feder de Andalucía 2014-2020 Operational Program, as part of the European Union’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel. Please help us urge the government to cap costs at http://www.euroweeklynews.com/2021/04/16/ewn-champions-the-rights-of-brits-in-spain-to-see-loved-ones-again/

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.