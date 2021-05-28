Spanish Royal Household savings due to lockdown and King Juan Carlos

THANKS to the pandemic, the Spanish Royal Household didn’t spend €595,308 from its €8.5 million budget last year.

This information was reported by the Palace on May 27 as was explained by a reduction in the number of journeys made by the King and Queen both internally and internationally due to the lockdown in Spain and most other countries.

In addition, the annual payment to King Juan Carlos of €200,000 has been suspended by King Felipe VI due to his alleged hidden business dealings and Juan Carlos received just €42,000 to cover the first three months of the year, prior to the decision to suspend payment thereafter.

According to the report, Felipe VI received €253,843, Queen Letizia €139,605 and his mother Queen Sofia €114,231.