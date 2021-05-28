Spain And Greece Agree To Trial Travel Passport

Greece will be joining Spain in the trail of the EU’s Digital Green Certificate in June ahead of its launch across the bloc on July 1.

GREECE will be joining Spain in the trail of the EU’s Digital Green Certificate in June ahead of its launch across the bloc on July 1, according to The Telegraph. Over a dozen countries have agreed to test the certificate as of June 7, when the system’s rollout is predicted to have confirmation from the EU in a scheme that could save the tourism sector.

Greece was one of the early supporters of the system, with its prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis saying: “it is very, very simple.”

“Essentially, it includes all the information that a member-state would need to welcome a traveller without imposing additional restrictions. Greece is ready to launch this digital certificate earlier than July 1.”

Spain, which opened up to Brits on Monday, May 24, without needing to present a negative Covid test is ready to participate in general trials, President Pedro Sanchez said at an event on Friday.

“This will be decisive in getting the certificate ready before summer begins and is big news for our tourism industry,” Sanchez said.

The Digital Green Certificate will use a QR code in which travellers can prove their vaccination and testing history for free using a smartphone or paper document and will be vital for the bloc’s reopening for summer. The NHS app is to be accepted by the EU for Brits to also prove their vaccination and testing history.

