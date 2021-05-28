Sevilla Woman Killed In Another Case Of Gender Violence



The National Police arrested a man after a tragic murder took place in the early hours of Thursday 27, on Corral de los Barquilleros street, in the Pino Montano neighbourhood of Sevilla city, when a man aged around 43 killed a woman aged between 50 and 60 years.

The victim was widowed a few years ago and was very well-liked among the neighbours, and according to neighborhood sources, the victim of the crime used a wheelchair to move around although she was not completely disabled, living alone in her home after her husband died.

It is known that the detained man was also a resident of Pino Montano, and a relative of the woman’s deceased husband, who had been seeing her for several days, and according to neighbours, the two of them had been seen in a local bar on Wednesday, with his car also spotted parked outside the bar.

Six murders of this type of gender violence, in the space of one week have left six minors as orphans, and one of those murders included that of a seven-year-old boy in Mallorca, who was killed along with his mother.

According to data updated this Monday by the Ministry of Equality, only two of the victims had previously lodged any complaint about violence against them, and only two of the six had lodged a complaint against their aggressor, while just one of them – the woman from Zaragoza, who died last Sunday – had a protection order in force, as reported by elmira.es.

With figures to hand, Irene Montero, the Minister of Equality, had called an emergency meeting on Friday 21, of the State Pact against Gender Violence, to discuss a way of finding the possible existing failures in the prevention and care of these victims.

