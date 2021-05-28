Residents Of Mijas Can Now Pay their Council Bills Online

Residents Of Mijas in Malaga Spain Can Now Pay their Council Bills Online.

The Councilor for New Technologies, Nicolás Cruz, and the Councilor for the Treasury, Roy Pérez, announced on Friday, May 28, that residents of Mijas now have at their disposal the express payment platform that allows them to pay electronically the IBI receipts, garbage collection and vehicle road tax.

This will no doubt save people hours waiting in queues and save time and money. “The objective of this year is to try that half of the bills that are not domiciled are paid in this way. Thus, we avoid queues and increase the comfort of the taxpayer when it comes to paying their taxes ”, says Nicolás Cruz, councilor for New Technologies.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



People who do not have their taxes and fees domiciled and do not have a digital certificate can do so through this platform that “is very easy to use and with which from the comfort of their homes or anywhere else they will be able to face their tax obligations ”, recalls the mayor of the Treasury, Roy Pérez.

The platform, which can be used from any device (computer, tablet or mobile phone), is available at the link https://pagosexpress.mijas.es/es/, the municipal website, www.mijas.es, or by scanning the QR code that is on display in municipal offices.

To access it, the email, ID, date of birth or the identification of the last receipt that you want to consult will suffice. Last year about 12,000 receipts were processed by this platform and so far in 2021, the figure amounts to more than 6,000 inquiries.

Once the process is finished, the payment can be made in two ways: through a barcode, which is issued with each tax pending payment and with which it can be paid at any ATM, or by entering credit card data. It is worth remembering that the voluntary period to pay bills in Mijas ends on November 22.