Puzzle Solutions Edition 1873

By
Euro Weekly News Media
-
0

WORD SQUARE

cent, cine, cistern, cite, cites, city, crest, cries, cyst, ices, icier, iciest, incest, incise, incite, inciter, incites, insect, irenic, nice, nicer, nicest, nicety, nitric, rice, scent, sect, since, sincerity, sync, trice.
SINCERITY

WORD SPIRAL

1 June; 2 Edge; 3 Eton; 4 Near; 5 Rain; 6 Neon; 7 Nous; 8 Sand; 9 Diet; 10 Tame; 11 Edit; 12 Tomb; 13 Beta; 14 Ayes; 15 Show; 16 Weep.
STEPHEN

QUICK QUIZ

1 Dizzy; 2 Table tennis; 3 Bayonet; 4 Beefeaters; 5 A dam; 6 Anno Domini; 7 Socrates; 8 Carbon dioxide; 9 Dyfed; 10 Pisa.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

LADDER

Find, Bind, Bend, Fend, Feed, Seed, Seek

CRYPTIC

Across: 7 Alpha; 8 Elevens; 9 Knowing; 10 Slant; 12 Indecision; 15 Forewarned; 18 Eaten; 19 Mexican; 21 Viewers; 22 Areas. Down: 1 Parking fee; 2 Apron; 3 Taxi; 4 League; 5 Perspire; 6 Tel Aviv; 11 Tenderness; 13 No wonder; 14 Fritter; 16 Remiss; 17 Screw; 20 X-ray.

QUICK

Across: 1 Intrepidity; 9 Out; 10 Elaborate; 11 Rages; 13 Treason; 14 Subdue; 16 Rejoin; 18 Notable; 19 Steal; 20 Skedaddle; 21 Ass; 22 Intermingle. Down: 2 Nut; 3 Reels; 4 Plants; 5 Diocese; 6 Transpose; 7 Boorishness; 8 Meaningless; 12 Go-between; 15 Umbrage; 17 Seldom; 19 Stern; 21 Ail.


ENGLISH/SPANISH CROSSWORD

Across: 1 Second, 4 Globos, 9 Afilado, 10 Girls, 11 Crane, 12 Furiosa, 13 Pantorrilla, 18 Autovía, 20 Culpa, 22 Mugir, 23 Loudest, 24 Leones, 25 Lemons. Down: 1 Search, 2 Caida, 3 Nearest, 5 Lugar, 6 Barn owl, 7 Sisear, 8 Comfortable, 14 Antiguo, 15 Include, 16 Mármol, 17 Cartas, 19 Verse, 21 Lleno.

SUDOKU

EASY

Sudoku-Easy-1873


HARD

Sudoku-Hard-1873

WORDSEARCH

WORDSEARCH-1873

GOGEN

GOGEN-1873

CODEWORD

CODEWORD-1873

FUTOSHIKI

FUTOSHIKI-1873

ALPHAMUDDLE

ALPHAMUDDLE-1873

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here