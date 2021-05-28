Puerto Deportivo Virgen Del Carmen In Marbella Renews Its Quality Certifications

THE Virgen del Carmen Marina in Marbella has renewed its quality certifications for one more season to offer its users and visitors facilities and services based on excellence.

The Virgen del Carmen Marina in Marbella has renewed its quality certifications for one more season to offer its users and visitors facilities and services based on excellence, Ayuntamiento de Marbella announced. The general director of the venue, María Victoria Martín-Lomeña, has detailed that this process “shows that all the agents involved in the nautical infrastructure have made a significant effort to guarantee quality, safety and professionalism”.

Specifically, the marina has once again achieved the ‘Q for Tourist Quality’, the UNE-EN ISO 9001: 2015 and UNE-EN 1400: 2015 certificates of quality and environmental management systems, the ‘Safe Tourism Certified’ seal and the Flag Blue.

“They are a series of milestones that position us as a benchmark site on our coastline,” said Martín-Lomeña, who specified that in order to achieve these awards, “we have had to pass exhaustive audits in which, among others, issues, our facilities and the quality of the multiple services we offer, such as moorings, maintenance, laundry or parking”.

“The ‘Q for Quality’ reinforces our facilities and services from the tourist point of view, while the quality and environmental management certificates represent a clear commitment to a way of satisfying our customers and respecting the environment in an environment as fragile as the coast”, said the director of the marina, who pointed out that “we were able to respond to the request of users for a high level of demand in services and comply with our commitment to sustainable development”.

On the other hand, “the Safe Tourism Certified seal ensures that in our infrastructures and in the activities that take place in them, the existing obligations and recommendations are fully respected to stop the contagion by Covid-19”, he added.

