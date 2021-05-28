Public Health England Confirms Cases OF New Thai Covid Variant.

Public Health England has confirmed that they are investigating a new Covid variant with more than 100 cases spread across the country to date. The variant, VUI-21MAY-02 (C.36.3), was first detected in Thailand in people who had travelled from Egypt.

It was designated as a variant under investigation (VUI) on May 24 on the basis of it’s mutational profile and increased importation from a widening international area.

There is currently no evidence that this variant causes more severe disease or renders the vaccines currently deployed any less effective but more research is required to prove or disprove that theory. PHE is currently carrying out laboratory testing to better understand the impact of the mutations on the behaviour of the virus.

The findings came as it emerged that 6,959 cases of the Indian variant of coronavirus had been confirmed in the UK up to May 26, a rise of 3,535 on the previous week.

Public Health England (PHE) said the local areas most affected by the Indian variant of coronavirus continued to be Bolton, Bedford and Blackburn with Darwen, which have seen 1,354, 366 and 361 confirmed cases respectively.

There have been 109 cases of VUI-21MAY-02 detected in the UK so far. All appropriate public health interventions will be undertaken, including additional contact tracing and targeted testing. Where cases have been identified, additional follow-up of cases, testing of contacts and if required targeted case finding will hopefully limit its spread.

