Prince Philip ‘leaves three key staff money in his €48million will’.

Prince Philip has paid a final thank you to the “three key men in his life by leaving them money in his will”, a royal insider has claimed.

The Duke of Edinburgh left an estimated €48 million when he died last month aged 99, just weeks before his 100th birthday. While the majority of his estate is likely to have been left to the Queen, a source close to Buckingham Palace claimed the Duke also recognised his closest aides.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



“Unlike some other royals, Prince Philip will be generous to the three men who looked after him. These include his private secretary Brigadier Archie Miller Bakewell, his page William Henderson, and valet Stephen Niedojadlo.” said the insider.

All three men were hugely supportive of the Duke in his final years with Mr. Bakewell frequently standing in for Philip when he couldn’t make an engagement.

The Queen Makes Her First Public Appearance Since Prince Philips Funeral

Queen Elizabeth II made her first public appearance since the funeral of her late husband, Prince Philip on Tuesday, May 11, to open a new session of parliament and present her newly victorious government’s post-pandemic legislative agenda.

As she gives her keynote speech, outlining the government’s goals for the year, her Imperial State Crown was carried separately and set on a table in the House of Lords, as it has been in prior years.