Pest Control Targets Adult Mosquitoes In Guadalhorce River Malaga.

The pest control service dependent of Malaga City Council have had to take what they say are ‘extraordinary actions’ for the control of mosquitoes in the Guadalhorce river due to the presence of a larger population of adult mosquitoes in the area, according to report from the Junta de Andalucia.

The high temperatures and constant rains this spring created the ideal conditions for the mosquitos to reproduce, but lockdown could also have played a part in pushing up the numbers.

This worsening situation in the Guadalhorce river had been noticed in recent days thanks to regular inspection visits, as well as communication from some neighbourhood groups in the area about a massive increase in the normal levels of adult mosquitoes.

Due to this, the City Council together with the company awarded the mosquito control service, ATHISA, has put into action so-called “adulticides”, which are aimed at the elimination of adult mosquito specimens, present in the vegetation of the natural area.

Specifically, these ‘extraordinary actions’ have consisted of the application of an ecological insecticide product based on natural pyrethrin, with the help of a ‘Tifone’ type machine that expels the product at great distances from the cargo box of a van. Actions have so far been taken in the most sensitive areas of the Guadalmar urbanization, La Vega de Oro, Litoral Park, the surroundings of the Martín Carpena stadiums, the athletics stadium and the Inacua sports center, as well as the whole of the Sacaba Beach urbanization.

The presence of mosquito larvae is regularly checked in the lagoons and the external environment and in case of an increase in the presence of more lava, the biological larvicide product is applied.

Historically, the presence of mosquitoes is constant during spring and summer and self-protection measures such as the installation of mosquito nets on the windows, electric repellents inside must be maintained.

In addition, in the case of the tiger mosquito, also present in this area, which can appear in any urban environment and which usually breeds in stagnant water, such as buckets, jugs, dishes with water or garden objects, the authority recommends avoiding these possible accumulations of water, no matter how small, since they are directly related to these “small ponds” and therefore their prevention is eminently the individual responsibility of each citizen in their immediate environment.

With people unable to move around the country under the state of alarm, holiday homes along the Mediterranean were left uncared for, and the critters could have found more spots to breed, like pots filled with stagnant water.

Mosquito Alerts Monitoring Service entomologist Roger Eritja reported that unmaintained second homes and what could be a high demand for inflatable swimming pools this year as people choose to holiday at home could become focal points for tiger mosquito larvae this season.

He pointed out that the insects are now established not only on the Mediterranean coast but also in parts of Extremadura, the Basque Country, Aragon, and Madrid. He recommends taking care to treat inflatable pool water and to empty rainwater out of any recipients.

