No More Spittle On Birthday Cakes Thanks To New Invention

Post-pandemic birthday parties are unlikely to be the same with few people willing to tuck into a cake that has been covered in spittle thanks to an over-eager child blowing out their candles. But a new invention may solve the problem.

Mark Apelt, the inventor of Blowzee, said he noticed the problem with birthday cakes before Covid-19 struck, but lockdown gave him the time he needed to develop the device.

“We were at a kid’s birthday party with some friends and the sun was coming through the window at just the right angle so that you could see all of the droplets fly through the air and all over the cake when the kid blew out the candles,” Apelt, 44, told a US newspaper.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



“I thought there had to be something, some device already on the market, but there really wasn’t. Then, once the pandemic hit, we had a lot of time to think about it and a reason to work on the idea.”

Blowzee allows children to use their own lungs to blow on the candles but the air that hits the cake doesn’t come from their lungs.

“There’s a little electric sensor in there, so when you blow into it, you’re activating the sensor, and it switches on the fan, and that creates enough clean air flow to blow out the candle. Meanwhile, the air you blow circles around and comes back toward you,” he said.

“We didn’t know what they’d think about it, but we tried it out on some kids at a party and they loved it. It’s more like a toy for them. We thought we’d sell one to someone who’s having a party, but it turns out they’re buying multiples and putting them in those gift bags they give to everyone who attends the party,” he added.

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel. Please help us urge the government to cap costs at http://www.euroweeklynews.com/2021/04/16/ewn-champions-the-rights-of-brits-in-spain-to-see-loved-ones-again/

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.