Nerja Council To Build 11 Officially Protected Homes

The mayor of Nerja, José Alberto Armijo, informs that the town council has initiated the procedures to construct 11 official protection houses, parking lots and storage rooms, on the municipal plot located at Calle Zurbarán, number 8, for which the Department of Urbanism and Housing has processed the order for the drafting of the modified execution project to the architect Rafael Sevillano.

This promotion of social housing is related to the Municipal Housing Plan for Young People, economic-tourist measure number 5 of the Municipal Shock Plan in the face of the coronavirus crisis, approved by the Popular Party, Citizens, Adelante and Vox, with the abstention of the PSOE.

The councillor has stated that “Nerja Town Council, in these times of economic crisis caused by the coronavirus, has a clear commitment to the development of social housing for young people in our municipality. That is why we have opted for this important project, providing the municipal budget with €1,200,000 for its execution.”

Likewise, Armijo has highlighted the impulse from the municipal contracting service to the processing of files to alienate land that allows youth cooperatives to build affordable housing.

The councillor for Urbanism and Housing, Nieves Atencia, took the opportunity to recall that the Nerja Town Council launched the Municipal Registry of Housing Claimants last year. “A necessary and essential tool for the adjudication of this type of official protection housing, and that allows having up-to-date information to plan, depending on the needs, the housing policies to be developed by our government.”

