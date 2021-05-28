Mayor Of Nerja Calls For Responsibility As Covid Cases Increase

THE mayor of Nerja, José Alberto Armijo, yesterday, May 27, called for the responsibility of neighbours, businessmen and visitors in the face of the increase in coronavirus infections.

THE mayor of Nerja, José Alberto Armijo, yesterday, May 27, called for the responsibility of neighbours, businessmen and visitors in the face of the increase in coronavirus infections in the municipality in recent days, with the incidence rate at 104 per 100,000 inhabitants.

“The end of the State of Alarm and the flexibility of the restrictions cannot be synonymous with relaxation. Prudence and good sense should be maximum at this time. At the gates of summer, a higher incidence of infections can do us a lot of tourist, economic and labour damage.

“We cannot ruin all the effort carried out in recent months, which has allowed us to maintain low levels of incidence of the virus,” said the councillor, and stressed, “we must prevent further increases in infections now that would cause a level 1 health alert of the Junta de Andalucia and consequently greater restrictions would be imposed on our municipality. It is up to our behaviour to correct this situation.”

The Ministry of Health and Families of the Junta de Andalucía has reported a total of 22 new positives in Nerja in the last 14 days, and 551 cases since the start of the pandemic and 11 deaths. In Axarquía there are 189 new positives in the last 14 days and a total of 7,954 since the start of the pandemic and 149 deaths.

