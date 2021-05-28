Mauricio Pochettino Could Make A Sensational Return To Tottenham

MAURICIO POCHETTINO In Talks With Daniel Levy And Could Make A Sensational Return To Tottenham



Mauricio Pochettino is reportedly in talks with Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy about making a sensational return to the club – who are currently without a manager after sacking Jose Mourinho recently – barely six months after he took charge at Paris Saint-Germain in France.

Levy has allegedly admitted that he made a mistake when he fired the Argentinian, and rumours are rife in Paris, and the foreign sports press, that Pochettion has had a falling out with technical director Leonardo, so Levy’s timing could be spot on, although one must remember that there is now an opening in Spain, at Real Madrid after Zinedine Zidane left on Thursday 27.

If he was to leave PSG then that would mean them having to search for a third coach in the space of twelve months, having fired current Chelsea coach, Thomas Tuchel, in December 2020, replacing him with Pochettino.

Daniel Levy’s thinking might be that if he can persuade Pochettino to make a return to a club – where he is a huge favourite with the North London fans, having spent five seasons there – that it might smooth the way for Harry Kane to stay, while his family are also reported to be still living in London, with his son Maurizio playing for Watford, after leaving Tottenham in January, according to Sky Sports.

Having arrived in 2014 from Southampton, the Argentinian coach guided Tottenham to the Carabao Cup final in 2015, before guiding them to the great heights of the Champions League final in 2019.

