Massive cheque for Gandia children’s home

LAST week things were a little different at the Preventorio de Gandia children’s home.

Not all heroes wear capes, some wear leather jackets and helmets like the convoy of 25 Harley Davidsons that headed recently to Gandia.

It was an exciting day for the children but the bikers had set out with more in mind than showing them their fantastic Harleys.

They were there to present the Preventorio with a whopping €5,021 cheque thanks to a fundraising Charity Day organised by Daniel and Lauren, the owners of the American Bike Rental and Bar in Moraira.

The Preventorio originally opened in the years following Spain’s Civil War, but although the school attached to the centre receives an annual subsidy of €12,000 from the regional authorities, the residencia has to rely on Church funds and donations.

The Charity Day cheque will therefore go a very long way towards helping the Preventorio, especially after this difficult pandemic year.

The children’s home – its full name is Preventorio Infantil de Nuestra Señora del Amparo de Real de Gandia – is a residence for children aged between three and 13 years of age.

At present 55 children who cannot for a variety of reasons stay with their own families, live there from Monday to Friday, also attending the school.

