Iván Redondo Announces The Spanish Space Agency

IVÁN REDONDO Redondo Announces The Spanish Space Agency, the Spanish ‘NASA’



Iván Redondo, the director of the Prime Minister’s Cabinet, during the Mixed Commission on National Security today, Thursday 27, stated, “I announce the creation of the Spanish Space Agency”, but did not go into any more detail.

He made the announcement during his explanation about the five chapters that Spain’s new National Security Strategy will be divided, a project that will replace the one of 2017, and is expected to be approved before Summer, according to 20minutos.es.

The fourth chapter, he pointed out, in which five transversal objectives are established, articulates an integrated approach, detailing the lines of action to face the risks and threats that may harm national interests, one of which is “to favor the security dimension in the development of technological capabilities and strategic industries”.

This was already one of the objectives that featured in the previous Strategy, but Mr Redono stressed that it “continues to be key in these times of increasingly accelerated technological development and deployment, and at this point, for example, I announce the creation of the Spanish Space Agency, something that is important to be able to integrate resources”.

Pedro Duque, the Spanish Minister of Science, in an online colloquium organized by Executive Forum on March 3, said, “For many years I have been reflecting on whether in Spain we are at the point of whether we need a Spanish space agency that complements the Spanish space agency, which is the European one”.

Mr Duque pointed out that the Ministry of Science and Innovation through the contributions made by the Government to the European Space Agency (ESA) controls all the investment made in Spain in the area of ​​research and development in the space field.

Back in 2015, before he became a minister, in an interview with the UPM, Duque had advocated for a Spanish space agency that would act as the sole interlocutor and have direct access to Moncloa, in the same way that the administrator of NASA has to the White House.

