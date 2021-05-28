I’m A Celeb Set For Jungle Return After Green Light From Aussie Government

By
Ron Howells
-
0
I’m A Celeb Set For Jungle Return After Green Light From Aussie Government
I’m A Celeb Set For Jungle Return After Green Light From Aussie Government. image: Twitter

I’m A Celeb Set For Jungle Return After Green Light From Aussie Government.

I’m a Celebrity- Get Me Out Of Here! is set for a jungle comeback after Aussie border chiefs told ITV the relevant clearances will be provided for them. The news will be a huge lift to ITV bosses who are desperate for the show to return to its original location which is a former banana plantation in Murwillumbah, New South Wales, Australia.

Travel bans caused by Covid-19 led to last year’s series, hosted by Ant and Dec, being moved to Gwrych Castle, North Wales. Producers have now begun the task of informing this year’s potential campmates that they should prepare to fly the thousands of miles ‘Down Under’ rather than drive to Wales.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

A border force source said: “Everyone is delighted with this news. All the signs are now pointing towards a return to the jungle. As great as a year in the castle was, the show is made by its surroundings and the glitz and glamour of the jungle. ITV has assurances from Australian border control bosses that even if a wider travel ban is still in place for tourists, they’ll get the paperwork and clearance they need to send cast and crew to Oz. It’s a big moment.”

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel. Please help us urge the government to cap costs at http://www.euroweeklynews.com/2021/04/16/ewn-champions-the-rights-of-brits-in-spain-to-see-loved-ones-again/

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.

 

-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Ron Howells
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Ron actually started his working career as an Ophthalmic Technician- things changed when, during a band rehearsal, his amplifier blew up and he couldn’t get it fixed so he took a course at Birmingham University and ended up doing a degree course. He built up a chain of electronics stores and sold them as a franchise over 35 years ago. After five years touring the world Ron decided to move to Spain with his wife and son, a place they had visited over the years, and only bought the villa they live in because it has a guitar-shaped swimming pool!. Playing the guitar since the age of 7, he can often be seen, (and heard!) at beach bars and clubs along the length of the coast. He has always been interested in the news and constantly thrives to present his articles in an interesting and engaging way.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here