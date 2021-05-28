Hotels On Spain’s Costa del Sol ‘Optimistic’ About June Bookings.

Hoteliers on Spain’s Costa del Sol are said to be optimistic about bookings for June this year and expect an occupancy rate of over 40%, according to a report from hosteltur.

The hotel sector alone generated 16,967 jobs in 2019, which represents a ratio above 0.40 employees per room, and will start June 2021 with “a slight rebound” compared to May (34.26 percent), but with figures still “well below” those of 2019.

The president of Aehcos, José Luque, stressed that “our best hope at this time is the extension of the ERTE until September, the maximum acceleration of the vaccination process that is still over 50 years old, the immediate implementation of the European Digital Green Certificate and the free circulation and consolidation of national tourism by land or rail “.

However, he added that “the great concern” of the sector lies in the main international market, the British, recalling that they are “loyal customers and that in 2019 [they] occupied 27 percent of the total number of overnight stays in the province of Malaga.

In this regard, he added that the country “maintains restrictions towards Spain causing confinement upon return and higher travel costs due to having to endure PCR tests, especially when there are no guarantees yet from the United Kingdom of a change of status to ‘green light’ in the next revision political criteria prevail over economic ones “.

From the hotel business perspective, and in reference to the lifting of restrictions in territories such as Spain, he has pointed out that “it is useless for the host country to open borders if the issuing markets place restrictions, concluding that reciprocity as accessibility to destinations, it is necessary and essential to be able to welcome tourists “.

In addition, the occupancy forecasts “are not a real thermometer, since, in pandemic situations, cancellation policies are less restrictive,” they have specified.

Finally, José Luque said that the Costa del Sol has 330 establishments with a capacity of 84,076 places, of which in June there will be a total of 36,021 places occupied, while 166 establishments will be ready and open in June, which represents 50.30 percent of the total.

