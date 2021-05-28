End Plastic Soup Action Day takes place in Marbella on Saturday June 5

THE Rotary Club Marbella-Guadalmina and MiMoana are organising a special event as part of the EndPlasticSoup, International Action Day on Saturday June 5.

Rotary Club Marbella-Guadalmina which is the Ambassador Club for the End Plastic Soup movement in Southern Spain together with the Rotary Clubs of Mijas, Marbella International and Estepona Sotogrande are actively promoting awareness and education.

MiMoana, a registered association and the company Diving with Nic are committed to protecting the ocean and the environment by organising regular beach and ocean clean ups and educating the next generation to help them to reduce their impact on the environment.

The aim of the Action Day is to increase awareness of the challenges we face with plastic waste that, now more than ever with the Covid pandemic, has got worse.

They are therefore challenging everyone to clean up the plastic waste, at home, on the street, in the park and on the beaches and in the rivers and sea. Every little bit helps. You might be shocked to see just how much plastic waste one household produces!

The event will be held at the Playa de Venus by Plaza de Puerto Deportivo, Marbella, from 10am to 3pm and as part of the Action Day they will be showing videos of exciting new innovations in cleaning up plastic soup, downloading information on plastic pollution and recycling.

In addition, there will be on the spot images of the beach clean-up and divers via a drone, demonstrating the work being done on the beaches and lots more.

There will be various activities for children that will include making their own drawings and statements for the world, colouring pictures, as well as demonstrating what pollution can be found on the beach and in the sea.

There will also be a ‘pop up’ shop where you will be able to purchase MiMoana t-shirts, keyholders and caps. With every purchase you will help them continue with their activities.

If you wish to wish to dive on the day, you must pre-register with Nic but for more information on the action day contact

For more information on the event please contact or visit www.marbella-guadalmina-rotary.club, www.mimoana.org, or www.divingwithnic.com.