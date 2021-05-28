Duquesa Port forecasts a bright summer with foreign nautical tourists

THE Marinas del Mediterráneo Group, the company that manages the Duquesa Port concession says that Belgian, British and French sailors are planning visits.

Already, as the marina warms up for the start of this summer season, the dry dock service is currently at full capacity working with the aim of preparing all vessels for the summer, according to Manuel Raigón, managing director of the port.

In addition, he indicated that the season is already beginning to take off with a significant movement of ship entries and departures, as well as an increase in demand for bookings for long and medium stays.

Charter companies based in the Port of La Duquesa are beginning to reopen operations and will increase their services according to demand whilst the jet ski platforms meanwhile, are at 100 per cent occupancy.

The forecast for the summer season is good especially as nautical tourism is considered a relatively safe option and with the Andalucia Segura seal that certifies compliance with the hygienic and sanitary measures decreed by the authorities, employees and visitors can be assured that safety is a priority.