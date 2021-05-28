Dig deep for the Chaplaincy

THE Anglian Chaplaincy on the Costa Blanca is making an appeal for unwanted or broken gold or silver jewelry.

Jewelry placed in the boxes displayed in charity shops, hairdressers and other establishments during the Dig Deep and Give Us a Ring can then be exchanged for cash that will assist with the cost of maintaining the Chaplaincy.

The Anglican Chaplaincy of the Holy Spirit comprises seven Costa Blanca churches in Gandia, Denia, Javea, La Fustera, Calpe, Albir and Campello that are completely self-funding. Like so many charities, they have suffered financially during the pandemic.

Senior Chaplain Fr Marcus Ronchetti along with Fr Jim Booker and Fr Rodney Middleton ensure that parishioners receive everything they would expect in a normal Church of England parish, both spiritually and pastorally, including weddings, blessings and funerals.

More information is available on the www.costablanca-anglicanchaplaincy.org website, while Lin Bentley or Sally Cressey, Calpe (local wardens) at [email protected] or [email protected] will provide further details of the Dig Deep and Give Us a Ring appeal.

