By
Chris King
-
0
Cordoba Girl Arrested For Dangerous Driving Had No Driving Licence. CREDIT: Policia Local

CORDOBA Girl Arrested For Dangerous Driving And Fleeing The Scene Of An Accident Had No Driving Licence

Local Police in Córdoba arrested a 21-year-old girl on Wednesday evening, (May 26), charged with dangerous driving, and fleeing the scene of an accident, after being involved in a police chase in the Guadalquivir neighborhood of the city, after which it was discovered the girl had no driving licence.

The incident began at around 10pm on Wednesday after Local Police officers spotted a car, in the vicinity of the Plaza del Mediodía, double-parked, facing in the wrong direction, and with a broken windscreen.

In a police statement, it said, when they stopped to identify the occupants of the vehicle, “the driver fled at high speed along Libertador Sucre and Libertador Simón Bolívar streets, ignoring the officers’ order to stop, ignoring red lights and pedestrian crossings and even driving through a pedestrian area where there were several people in a landscaped space”.

It was at this point the vehicle came to a halt, after one of its tyres burst, and the two occupants fled on foot, trying to escape by hiding in a building, but the officers quickly located the driver observing her exiting a doorway on block 16, having identified her earlier, at which point she was arrested and admitted to the officers that she did not have a driving licence.

She was taken to the Local Police station where the relevant paperwork was done, before the Cordoba girl was handed over into the custody of the National Police, as reported by elmira.es.


Chris King
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
