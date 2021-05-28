Careful That’s Hot! Barbecuing Accidents Abound

Men are 55 percent more likely than women to injure themselves using a BBQ or outdoor grill.

Grilling while drunk is fairly common, and those who do so are four times more likely to get hurt. Thirty-seven percent of grillers say they have fired up the barbecue while drunk, and those who have are four times as likely to have been in a grilling-related accident. Millennials, age 25 to 40, and Gen X, aged 41 to 55, are most likely to grill while drunk.

Men are more likely to suffer from Grilling related injuries. Thirteen percent of Americans who own or have access to a grill have reportedly experienced a grilling-related accident. People aged 18 to 24 are the most likely to have had a grilling-related accident, at 19 percent, according to a US study.

Food safety hazards abound at barbecues. Twenty-two percent of the BBQ enthusiasts surveyed believe they have contracted food poisoning at a barbecue. Nearly one in three millennials recall getting sick from a barbecue.

Two in three grillers do not use a meat thermometer to verify that their meat is safe to eat or serve. Six in 10 grillers do not cut the meat open to verify if it’s cooked sufficiently.

BBQ-ers also are not keeping their grills clean, especially those who share it with others. Nearly half of those surveyed admit they don’t clean the grill after every use, which is recommended. That jumps to 59 percent among those who use a shared community grill, compared with 44 percent who have their own.

