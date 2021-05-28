BREAKING NEWS: French Police Officer Fights For Her Life After Brutal Stabbing

By
Ron Howells
-
0

French Police Officer Fights For Her Life After Brutal Stabbing.

A knifeman is on run after ‘slashing a woman officer several times’ outside a police station in France leaving her fighting for her life.

It is understood that the attacker stabbed the female police officer repeatedly and then stole her pistol.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

Reports of the horrifying attack that took place in La Chappelle-sur-Erdre, close to the western city of Nantes, came in shortly after 10 am this morning, Friday May 28.

It follows a series of similar attacks across France. The motive for the stabbing was not immediately clear.

The incident comes a month after a female police administrative worker was knifed to death near Paris by a Tunisian national who had watched religious videos glorifying acts of jihad just before waging his attack.

This is a breaking news story, please check later for updates.


The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel. Please help us urge the government to cap costs at http://www.euroweeklynews.com/2021/04/16/ewn-champions-the-rights-of-brits-in-spain-to-see-loved-ones-again/

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.

 


-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Ron Howells
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Ron actually started his working career as an Ophthalmic Technician- things changed when, during a band rehearsal, his amplifier blew up and he couldn’t get it fixed so he took a course at Birmingham University and ended up doing a degree course. He built up a chain of electronics stores and sold them as a franchise over 35 years ago. After five years touring the world Ron decided to move to Spain with his wife and son, a place they had visited over the years, and only bought the villa they live in because it has a guitar-shaped swimming pool!. Playing the guitar since the age of 7, he can often be seen, (and heard!) at beach bars and clubs along the length of the coast. He has always been interested in the news and constantly thrives to present his articles in an interesting and engaging way.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here