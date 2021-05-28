BREAKING NEWS: French Police Officer Fights For Her Life After Brutal Stabbing

French Police Officer Fights For Her Life After Brutal Stabbing.

A knifeman is on run after ‘slashing a woman officer several times’ outside a police station in France leaving her fighting for her life.

It is understood that the attacker stabbed the female police officer repeatedly and then stole her pistol.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Reports of the horrifying attack that took place in La Chappelle-sur-Erdre, close to the western city of Nantes, came in shortly after 10 am this morning, Friday May 28.

It follows a series of similar attacks across France. The motive for the stabbing was not immediately clear.

The incident comes a month after a female police administrative worker was knifed to death near Paris by a Tunisian national who had watched religious videos glorifying acts of jihad just before waging his attack.

This is a breaking news story, please check later for updates.

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel. Please help us urge the government to cap costs at http://www.euroweeklynews.com/2021/04/16/ewn-champions-the-rights-of-brits-in-spain-to-see-loved-ones-again/

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.