Adriana shares a day in the life of a personal trainer

Serious fitness training can be traced back to the ancient Greeks who trained for the Olympic Games, back in 776 B.C. Since then fitness trainers of kinds have helped people achieve their fitness goals.

Unlike an athletic trainer, a personal trainer typically does not need a bachelor’s degree, but the majority of gyms and fitness centres require that their personal trainers hold certifications. Let’s take a look at some of the typical daily tasks every personal trainer can expect to do.

Training Clients

The majority of your time will be spent on the gym floor and sometimes a little creativity can go a long way when trying to attract new clients. Adriana shared the steps she took for her bold leap to becoming a celebrity personal trainer. “I was completely new to being a personal trainer back in 2015.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Once I got certified, I was looking around on social media and followed a celebrity that lived in Brickwell and eventually got her attention on social media. I trained her multiple times a week as a private trainer.”

It is always a good idea to start training sessions by giving the client a brief overview of what the session will involve and how it will get the client closer to their fitness goals. During the session, it is important to demonstrate the exercises to the client and ensure that their form is correct, but most importantly the personal trainer should motivate and push their clients (within reason) to achieve the best results.

Create Training Programmes

Training programmes is where a lot of the behind-the-scenes work begins in this career. Training programmes need to be tailored to each individual client and their respective fitness goals and needs. A one-size-fits-all approach will not cut it in the fitness industry. Health considerations need to be taken into account and programs tailored accordingly. A study found that tailor-made exercise programs can improve exercise adherence and health outcomes in older people with knee osteoarthritis, highlighting the critical importance of adapting to client needs.

In terms of training programmes it is best to plan out a long-term programme as well as individual routines for each session. It is best to start by assessing the client’s fitness and reassessing regularly to ensure that the client’s progress lines up with their fitness goals.

Gym Inductions

For personal trainers who work in a gym, they can expect to do some general tasks as well as gym inductions. A gym induction involves meeting and greeting new members, carrying out health checks and demonstrating how to effectively and safely use gym equipment. For the savvy personal trainer gym inductions are an opportunity to create relationships with clients and grow your client base.

Remember to show your best side during a gym induction. Show what a highly skilled personal trainer you are on top of being friendly and approachable. Ask the client about their goals and discuss with them how best to achieve those goals.

Exercise Classes: Embrace Micro-influencers

This task can be expected to pop up from time to time and can be a great way to boost a personal trainer’s income as it allows you to train multiple people at the same time. Exercise classes can be used as a way to get people interested in personal training. In light of the current world crises, with many individuals facing temporary isolation, many of these classes migrated to the internet and social media.

Micro-influencers typically have anywhere between 1000 and 90,000 followers and research has shown that these influences have 60% higher engagement rates than traditional celebrity influencers. Showing these influencers some love would be the personal trainer’s best bet for reaching new audiences.

Admin

Even in the fitness world one cannot escape the admin grind. Some admin tasks a personal trainer will carry out, especially if they are self-employed, includes: following up on leads, checking work emails, updating social media pages, creating marketing strategies, sorting out any tax obligations and managing various client accounts. Trainers employed by a gym or fitness club still have a lot of work to do behind the scenes to keep clients happy as well.

The personal trainer wears many hats during a typical day and no two days are the same. Planning is essential, but so is the ability to be flexible and adapt to your client’s mood and needs. For those who love working with people and fitness this career could prove to be very rewarding.