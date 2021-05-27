Two Arrested With Kilo Of Cocaine In Car Park In Granada

THE NATIONAL Police have arrested two people after intercepting a drug transaction in a shopping centre car park in Granada.

The National Police have arrested two young people after intercepting a drug transaction in a shopping centre car park in Granada. One of the suspects moved the drug, specifically cocaine, from Fuengirola to Granada, where both were finally arrested.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The incident occurred on the afternoon of Wednesday, May 12, after officers were made aware of drug trafficking in the municipality. According to information officers received, the suspect was transporting cocaine via road to different towns in Andalucia, causing officers to investigate.

The cocaine transaction came to a stop when the suspect was about to deliver the drugs to a second individual and officers intercepted them. Upon noticing the police presence, the second suspect attempted to escape but was swiftly captured by officers.

Once both of the suspects had been identified, the police officers confirmed that the bag contained cocaine and arrested them for the alleged crime of drug trafficking. The bag of cocaine weighed on kilogram.

The police report has already been sent to the court and both suspects have been brought to justice, reports La Opinion de Malaga.

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel. Please help us urge the government to cap costs at http://www.euroweeklynews.com/2021/04/16/ewn-champions-the-rights-of-brits-in-spain-to-see-loved-ones-again/