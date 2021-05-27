Traffic cuts for May 27 in Vélez-Málaga, Torre del Mar and Benajarafe.

List of Traffic cuts for May 27 in Vélez-Málaga, Torre del Mar and Benajarafe that will be closed to traffic throughout the day this Thursday.

Vélez-Málaga

– Polideportivo and Rafael Alberti Streets (parking area), for road painting.

– Calle La Niña, (parking area), due to work on the exterior of a house.

– Calle San Cristóbal and surrounding area, parking spaces blocked due to road works.

– Calle Martillo, due to possible collapse.

Torre del Mar

– Calle Carrera Angustias, height La Noria (parking area), for pruning of Althenia.

– Calle Copo, height 23 (parking area), for repair and painting of building

– Calle Pintor Cipriano Maldonado, towards Vélez-Torre del Mar and exit from Calle Puerta del Mar to the Tomillar roundabout, due to construstion.

– Calle Jábega (parking area), due to painting edf. Bahía.

– Calle Levante (parking spaces), due to painting in edf. Levante.

Benajarafe

– Calle Apolo (parking spaces), for painting of the Apolo building.

