Take that back, please

SPAIN’S Ministry of Culture recently designated the Valencian Community’s brass and silver bands an Intangible Cultural Heritage.

So far, so good, but members of the bands themselves, many town and city halls as well as members of public, have objected to the Ministry’s decision to describe them as “mimicking Catalan choral groups.”

Despite similarities between the Valencian and Catalan languages, Valencia has always claimed historic superiority over Cataluña, culturally and socially,

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Its music and bands are their own, all concerned have now argued.

Spokespeople for all the political parties on Javea council voted in favour of backing the town hall’s formal addition of its name to the Valencian Community’s Federation of Music Societies (FSMCV) request to the Ministry of Culture, asking for a rectification.

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite residents in Spain with family and friends by capping the cost of PCR tests for travel. Please help us to urge the UK government to cap the costs.