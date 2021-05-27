Take that back, please

Linda Hall
Take that back, please
ALL AGREED: Spokespeople from all parties back Javea town hall’s asking Ministry to redefine Valencia’s bands Photo credit: Valencia town halls

SPAIN’S Ministry of Culture recently designated the Valencian Community’s brass and silver bands an Intangible Cultural Heritage.

So far, so good, but members of the bands themselves, many town and city halls as well as members of public, have objected to the Ministry’s decision to describe them as  “mimicking Catalan choral groups.”

Despite similarities between the Valencian and Catalan languages, Valencia has always claimed historic superiority over Cataluña, culturally and socially,

Its music and bands are their own, all concerned have now argued.

Spokespeople for all the political parties on Javea council voted in favour of backing the town hall’s formal addition of its name to the Valencian Community’s Federation of Music Societies (FSMCV) request to the Ministry of Culture, asking for a rectification.

