Symbolic Act To Protect La Farola de Málaga on It’s 204 Birthday

This SUNDAY, May 30, will mark 204 years in which La Farola de Málaga has guided ships on their approach to the capital of the Costa del Sol, Malaga Hoy explains. To celebrate, the We Defend Our Horizon platform will create a symbolic act of surrounding the lighthouse at 11 am to defend the building that is now “threatened” by the tower projected on the Levante Dike.

This Tuesday afternoon, May 25, the group held an open assembly via video call in which they discussed the latest movements around the project and called for the people in Malaga to participate in the symbolic act on Sunday. Juan Antonio Triviño, the president of the platform, explained that Sunday’s event is to express the public’s rejection of the Port Authority’s intentions of turning the La Farola lights off when the luxury skyscraper hotel is built.

The Port’s idea is to move the maritime signal to a new location at the end of the Levante dock in an operation that, according to economic forecasts, will involve a 1.5 million euro investment.

“La Farola is an icon of Malaga and there is no justification that for the interest of very few people it is intended to turn off”, Triviño insisted, “even less – he added – because they want to put an obstacle in front of the skyscraper”.

He emphasised that the collective’s position has always been clear: “We don’t want that building on that site.”

Triviño trusted that the planning of the project will be stopped by the actions of the central government and, just last week, the Ministry of Culture and Sports reported that it had activated an information file through which to study “the risks” that the construction of the luxury building could generate for the city’s landscape.

The height of the skyscraper will reach at least 116 meters and the Ministry explained “the eventuality of an assumption of plundering of Spanish Historical Heritage assets.”