Search Resumes for Missing Swimmer At San Miguel Beach In Almeria.

The search has resumed for a missing 23-year-old swimmer at the San Miguel Beach in Spain’s Almeria. The swimmer is being searched for by land, sea and air.

The swimmer initially disappeared around 12.30 p.m. on Tuesday after having been at the beach near Almeria’s Cabo de Gata-Níjar with a friend. Today, Thursday, May 27 the search has been resumed.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



According to Europa Press from midday the Guardamar Polimnia vessel will be searching for the young missing swimmer in the area of Almeria’s Zapillo, to Cabo de Gata, in the area of La Fabriquilla.

During the last few days many people have searched for the missing swimmer. So far Maritime rescue have been searching for the young man and a helicopter had been activated to help find him. The Guardia Civil have been searching too and have deployed the Special Groups of Underwater Activities (GEAS).

Beaches in the area have also been searched by officers on foot.

It is believed that the man went missing after heading into the sea after being at the beach with a friend. The friend had been on the shore and sadly lost sight of him when he checked his mobile phone.

The missing swimmer is a resident of Almeria’s Nijar, and authorities were alerted to the disappearance by his family. The man is thought to have experience of swimming in the sea.

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel. Please help us urge the government to cap costs at http://www.euroweeklynews.com/2021/04/16/ewn-champions-the-rights-of-brits-in-spain-to-see-loved-ones-again/