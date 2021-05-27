Scotland Could Scrap Most Covid Restrictions In Three Weeks

First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, says Scotland could be at Level 0 within just three weeks.

Her announcement comes as the Indian variant risks plunging England, or parts of it, into another lockdown.

The Scottish Government will set out its “expectations” for what will come after Level 0 of Covid-19 restrictions, Nicola Sturgeon told the Scottish parliament yesterday.

She told MSPs the “most important priority” is to lead Scotland safely out of the pandemic.

“As we come out of the pandemic, there will be bumps in the road – as we are experiencing in Glasgow just now. But the vaccine rollout gives us firm hope that we are on the right track,” she said.

“So, over the next three weeks, we will also set out our expectations for the stage beyond Level 0 – as we return to a much greater degree of normality,” she added.

Sturgeon said the Scottish Government will publish an NHS recovery plan “setting out how we will achieve a 10 percent increase in activity in key services” and that legislation to create a national care service focusing on social care will be introduced in the coming year. next 12 months.

“In our first hundred days, we will begin the consultation on legislation to establish a National Care Service. We intend to introduce the legislation during the first year of this parliament, and expect the service to be operational by the end of this parliament. This will be, in my view, the most important public sector innovation since the establishment of the National Health Service,” the Scottish Prime Minister said.

