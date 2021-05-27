Richest Town in the Province of Malaga.

The richest town in the province of Malaga has been announced and according to National Statistics Institute (INE) data this is Rincon de la Victoria.

The average income in the municipality of Rincon de la Victoria is said to be 11,682 euros according to the INE and published in Malaga Hoy. The INE shared the data on Wednesday.

The Malaga municipality of Rincon de la Victoria has over 20,000 inhabitants and came in as the highest average income per inhabitant in the province of Malaga.

The town still ranks nowhere near the top in the national statistics though. In top place is Pozuelo de Alarcón, and the average income per inhabitant in 2018 was 28,326 euros. Rincon de la Victoria though only came in with 11,682 euros average income per inhabitant.

In the Malaga province this is followed by the capital of Malaga with 10,668 euros and Torremolinos with 10,506 euros. Benalmádena fell a little below this at 10,446 euros, as reported Axarquia Plus.

The lower end of the scale sees the Malaga municipality of Alhaurín el Grande come in as the seventh lowest average income per person in the whole of Spain.

