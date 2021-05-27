Queen To Meet US President Without Prince Philip By Her Side

President Joe Biden will be the first US President she will meet since the death of Prince Philip earlier this year.

US President Joe Biden will meet with Queen Elizabeth during his trip to Europe next month. It will be his first trip abroad since his swearing-in in January

Biden will travel to Britain for a G7 summit, and on to NATO and European Union meetings in Brussels. Later, he will meet with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, in Geneva on June 16.

Biden will be joined by his wife, first lady Jill Biden, for the royal tete-a-tete.

The White House and Buckingham Palace are finalizing details this week and a firm date will be announced soon.

Biden will be the 13th US president the Queen has met.

The last US president the 95-year-old monarch met was Donald Trump at Windsor castle in 2018 and again at Buckingham Palace in 2018. Trump was accompanied by his wife Melania on both occasions.

Biden will be the first one she will meet since the death of Prince Philip, the longest serving consort to a British monarch ever, at the age of 99 years earlier this year. The Bidens, who are said to be friends with Prince Harry, sent their condolences.

The first president Queen Elizabeth met with was former President Harry Truman in 1951 but she was a princess then and only became Queen until 1952. The only president the Queen did not meet with during her 69-year reign was Lyndon B. Johnson, who did not visit Britain during his time in office, CNN reported.

