Six Month Wait For First Jabs For People Who Had Covid-19

People under the age of 55 without major health complications who have already had the coronavirus infection must wait for six months from diagnosis before they will be able to be vaccinated.

The Ministry of Health said reinfection within six months was “exceptional” but people older than 55 or those with health risks that make them vulnerable to reinfection would be exempted from the delay.

According to its vaccination strategy anyone who has had Covid-19 will not get the single dose Janssen vaccine but will be eligible for AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna.

Healthy people under 65 who had Covid-19 will receive just one shot because they have already developed natural immunity and the vaccine acts as a second dose. People over 65 will get both doses.

Spain’s success against the virus slowed this week, but Health Minister Carolina Darias said it was a rise in cases in young people who have not yet been vaccinated.

“The stagnation of the decline we have been seeing is heavily influenced by the epidemic in population groups below the age of 50,” she said at a press conference.

Spain has administered 25.3 million doses and 8.4 million people have received both jabs.

