Over 100 Missing and Feared Dead after Nigeria Boat Sinks.

Over 100 people are missing and feared dead after tragedy strikes, and a boat sinks in Nigeria.

According to reports over 100 people are missing and feared dead after a boat which had been travelling in Nigeria’s northern Kebbi state sank. The boat had been carrying over 165 passengers, and this number included both women and children according to officials speaking on Wednesday.

Sani Dododo, chairman of the Kebbi State Emergency Management Agency, told The Associated Press that recovery efforts had managed to rescue 22 people, although they had also recovered five bodies. The bodies recovered tragically included a baby who was less than one-year-old.

Dododo commented that: “We have two male and two female corpses, while the fifth is that of a baby that is less than one year old.” He went on to explain that the baby’s mother had not been identified at that time.

Relatives of the missing passengers are desperately worried as the search operation including 11 boats and multiple divers set out in a bid to rescue the missing passengers.

The boat which had been travelling on the Niger River from Nigeria’s Niger state to the town of Wara in Kebbi state is said to have sadly broke apart before it then began to sink. The cause of this is not yet clear although it is common for boat accidents to happen in Nigeria on the Niger River.

Many boats that travel along this river are not in the best of conditions, and are often overloaded. There is also an issue with boats colliding with debris the cannot be seen underwater.

