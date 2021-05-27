New Nagoya Vegan Sushi wows at Mombasa Fuengirola White Party

SOMETHING new and really special arrived with a bang at Mombasa Fuengirola on Friday, May 21, Nagoya vegan sushi!

Nagoya introduced themselves to the Costa del Sol with great success at a White Party held at the always amazing setting of Mombasa in Fuengirola. The ambience was electric, the drinks were flowing and delighted by the attractive presentation and the superb taste of the fresh sushi, questions were soon being asked about how and where to get more!

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Mombasa provided the ideal setting with all the sparkle and fun needed to introduce Nagoya Vegan Sushi, which does not attempt to imitate the flavour of fish, as it has its own unique and amazing taste, a whole new variety of flavours and textures made solely with 100 per cent tasty plant-based ingredients.

Located near Fuengirola Port with decor reminiscent of the British 1820s era, Mombasa has a truly vintage atmosphere where the party-goers could relax and unwind with a drink while enjoying the healthy vegan sushi brought to them by the friendly and attentive staff.

Nagoya has an extensive menu and you are guaranteed to find it hard to choose among the tasty varieties, many of them gluten free, and if you want something different, they can create it for you. Their philosophy is “make it happen”, so if you have an idea for a healthy party or event, they can meet your needs, either delivering the sushi to you or having it prepared on the spot, ideal not only for vegans but also for pregnant women or if you just don’t fancy the idea of raw fish.

Mombasa is the ideal place for any kind of event, stag or hen parties, product presentations and much more. You can show your moves on the dance floor with music played by the DJ, taste some carefully crafted cocktails, and as well as that, Mombasa is a sports bar with affordable drinks and great food that you can enjoy while soaking up the amazing atmosphere. So it’s no surprise that it was chosen by Nagoya as one of the locations to present their new vegan sushi.

Nagoya delivers what you want, wherever you want on the Costa del Sol, from Malaga centre to Puerto Banus and inland to Alhaurin, Coin, Cartama and surrounding areas; straight to your door in biodegradable packaging at a small charge on orders of more than €25, and free for orders of more than €45. Order on 697 604 752.

This new Nagoya vegan sushi experience is made more complete by using your hands. Save the trees by saying no to chopsticks and feel the texture of the sushi in your hands and the flavour in your mouth.

Keep a look out for Nagoya on social media Instagram and Facebook and their website.

If you haven’t yet been to Mombasa Sports Bar in Fuengirola, you really don’t know what you’re missing. Now that the evenings are long and the nights are warm, check out this unique spot on the Costa del Sol. Find out more about the events they will be holding by following them on social media via Facebook and Instagram.

This Friday, May 28, there is an African Party at Mombasa with Nero Premium Vodka, book your table now and don’t miss out on the chance to try the best vodka around.