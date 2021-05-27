New Driving Requirements For Motorists Visiting Europe After Brexit

NEW Driving Requirements And Laws For Motorists Visiting Europe After Brexit



Motoring organisations, and insurance companies, are expecting more Brits to drive their cars abroad this Summer, with the current flight situation being unpredictable, but they are warning drivers that post-Brexit, some motoring requirements have changed in Europe, so it is good to make sure you are aware of what might have changed since the last time you drove across the Channel.

Admiral Insurance has urged drivers to double-check that they have all the right documentation before planning to drive abroad, to avoid the obvious consequences that can arise as a result of missing items, with the awful thought of maybe even not being allowed to enter a particular country without the correct documentation.

In some cases, depending on the country, and the mood of the police officer who stops you, your car could well be seized, or you might at least face a fine, so it is good practice to always carry your driving licence, and the vehicles registration papers, plus, a GB sticker is also needed in EU countries, according to express.co.uk.

A green card – which is normally free, although some companies might charge a small fee for – will be necessary from your insurance company, which will cover you for any potential accidents you might be involved in, which Admiral advises to apply for at least one week ahead of departure and to remember that since Brexit, a green card is now also required for travel in Ireland.

Clare Egan, from The Leicester Mercury, Admiral’s Head of Motor Product, said, “We expect many more motorists will be thinking of taking their car rather than flying, once holidays to Europe are possible again. New rules and regulations mean there’s a lot more to think about before heading abroad, and that includes getting a green card if you’re taking your car with you”,

She continued, “Thankfully applying for one is straightforward, but there are other things to remember. Make sure you’re prepared and have all the right protection and documentation before you travel as the rules have changed since Brexit”.

Adding, “You will need your driving licence and your car’s vehicle registration document in case of an incident. It’s also a good idea to take a copy of your car insurance certificate or have an electronic copy available. You will also have to double-check if you need to get a GB sticker and international driving permit before you travel, so leave plenty of time to get these additional bits organised”.

As she concluded, “The last thing anyone wants to think about is having an accident abroad while driving, but, unfortunately, it can happen, so it’s important to be clear on the rules of the road before travelling and have all the right documents with you while out on the road”.

