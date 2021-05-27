Nerja Town Council Responds To Inquiries About Restaurant On Calahonda Beach

NERJA Town Council has responded to inquiries regarding the project, execution and construction works of the restaurant on Calahonda Beach.

The councillor for Urbanism, Nieves Atencia, together with the municipal architect, Beatriz Pérez, and the contracting technician, Raúl Sánchez, attended a meeting yesterday, May 26, in the Plenary Hall of the City Council to answer the queries raised by several possible bidders interested in submitting offers for the drafting of the project, execution of the construction works of the restaurant and its exploitation in the municipal plot located next to Calahonda beach.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Atencia thanked the businessmen interested in building this restaurant for their assistance, “both from the municipality and from different parts of Andalucia and even Madrid”, highlighting the wide attendance that the project will have. The councillor conveyed to the attendees the reference that this restaurant establishment will represent for Nerja as it is in the surroundings of the Balcón de Europa, next to Calahonda beach and at the beginning of the Paseo de los Carabineros.

Finally, he explained that “all the queries raised by the attendees will be published on the Public Sector Procurement Platform for the sake of transparency so that those interested in the project and who have not been able to attend the meeting have access to information”.

The councillor has taken the opportunity to remind interested parties that the deadline for submitting offers will end on July 5. All the information on the Specific Administrative Clauses and Technical Prescriptions is available to those interested in the web portal of the Public Sector Procurement Platform, which includes the drafting of the project, the execution of the work and the exploitation of the concession.

A minimum annual fee of €20,000 and a duration of 25 years for the concession has been established.

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel. Please help us urge the government to cap costs at http://www.euroweeklynews.com/2021/04/16/ewn-champions-the-rights-of-brits-in-spain-to-see-loved-ones-again/