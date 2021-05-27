Minor Arrested in Malaga for Creating Pornographic Images

A MINOR has been arrested in Malaga for pornographic photos using classmates’ faces. The minor under 15 has been arrested by the Police in Malaga for allegedly making pornographic photo montages with the faces of classmates from his institute and posting them on a social media network.

As reported by Andalucia Informacion, from the photographs published by minors on their social networks, the investigated modified those snapshots with an application for mobile phones, adding the naked torso of adult women to the girl’s face. The Police reported in a statement today, Thursday, May 27, that the images were published on an account with more than a thousand followers that the suspect allegedly created on a social network.

It is believed the investigation began after the mother of a minor appeared at the police station, along with the parents of her daughter’s two other secondary school classmates. The mothers reported that a student from the same school had downloaded photos of the girls from their social media networks, and had modified them with some computer program to make them appear naked on the Internet.

From the investigations carried out, the investigators initially located three photos in which the three minors could be seen naked, victims of the pornographic montages, which were of high quality and could pass for real photographs. During the operation, the Police located a fourth victim, another minor and received a complaint from her mother for events similar to those under investigation.

When officers located the suspect, he was arrested for his alleged responsibility in a crime against honour and the production of pornographic material of minors using information and communication technologies.