Meghan Markle Called Out For ‘Whoppers’ As US Turns On Sussexes.

Meghan Markle has been called out for telling ‘whoppers’ in an interview with Oprah Winfrey as the US appears to be beginning to turn on the Sussexes.

Both Meghan and Prince Harry have had plenty of time in the spotlight recently, and the Duke of Sussex seems intent on divulging more secrets in ‘The Me You Can’t See’ venture with Oprah Winfrey.

After the Duke of Sussex’s recent comments about the family in the Apple TV documentary, one insider even alleged that Prince Charles ‘will leave Harry in the cold’ if he makes another attack on the Queen.

The couple have seen stronger support in the US where they are currently living, but the US could now be turning on them.

Megan was called out for telling “whoppers” in an Oprah Winfrey interview by Maureen Callahan, a journalist writing for The New York Post.

The journalist commented on a number of “whoppers”, which started with Meghan’s initial interview statement where she said: “I wasn’t planning to say anything shocking.”

The journalist, commented that: “Please. As we all know, Meghan’s not that good an actress. Or a dissembler.”

She went on to comment on Meghan’s claims that she knew nothing of the world of royalty before entering the family and commented that: “Here she was, living her life, starring on a basic cable legal drama, when she got sucked into the vortex of royal life.

“Castles, riches, titles, instant global fame, a team of servants and advisers – none of these mattered a whit to her.”

One royal expert now feels that the US are turning on the Sussexes, although many people in the States still appear to be on their side.

Angela Levin, Royal commentator has alleged that a growing “number of Americans” have been making comments about Harry’s “negative behaviour” directed at the Royal family.

