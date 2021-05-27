MALAGA’S Drive-In Is Expected To Open In August, located in the Guadalhorce industrial estate



Tamara Istambul, the co-founder and CEO of Autocines Málaga, has announced that if all goes well then the exciting new project will begin in June to create an open-air 1950’s style US drive-in movie theatre, with a 250m² screen, on a 16,000m² plot of land in the Guadalhorce Industrial Estate.

“We are still waiting for the final construction license, which is pending, but everything is moving forward to be able to open it at the beginning of August”, she said, adding, “This business model seems to be designed to coexist with a pandemic, everything will be in the open air, and with separations between hammock and hammock of one and a half meters. We also bring dinner to the car”.

With a capacity of 2,500 people, parking spaces for 250 cars, and 250 hammocks, the Malaga drive-in will become the second-largest in Europe, as Ms Istambul assured, “The option of watching movies from a deck chair, and outdoors, is an experience particularly in demand, as we are finding out in the drive-in that we already have in operation in Madrid “.

There will also be 3,000m² of gastronomic delights on offer, “It is a totally innovative space, we are going to replicate the American cinema, putting food trucks, hamburgers, pizzas and also a healthy food offer. There will also be music”, confirmed the CEO, who along with Cristina Porta, are the two businesswomen who came up with this idea.

adding, “In Madrid, we are a success, and a city like Malaga is ideal to undertake. It is a city with great growth and potential in recent years, they say it is the new Barcelona”, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.

