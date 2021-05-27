Malaga Registers Over 200 New Coronavirus Infections

MALAGA RECORDS over 200 new covid infections today, Thursday, May 27. The province of Malaga registers its second day without coronavirus related deaths so that it stands at 1,644 since the beginning of the pandemic and the lowest figure since the end of August in terms of weekly mortality. But the daily number of infections remains stagnant at just over 200.

This last aspect is the one that currently worries health authorities the most. Although hospital pressure shows a very positive trend, the cumulative incidence rate remains at the same margins as in recent weeks. This is now 125.9 confirmed cases per 100,000 inhabitants. The province of Malaga has accumulated 100,663 people confirmed with the disease since the beginning of the pandemic. The deceased amount to 1,644 in the calculation of the six Malaga health districts, out of a total of 10,009 that Andalucia has confirmed since March of last year.

The Ministry of Health and Families has also notified 247 new recoveries for a total of 95,338 since the beginning of the pandemic. Active cases have barely been reduced this time, with around thirty people who have successfully overcome the disease in the last 24 hours. The positive cases accumulated in the six health districts of Malaga are at this time amount to a total of 100,880, as certified by the data provided this Thursday, May 27, by the Junta de Andalucía.

By health districts, the Guadalhorce Valley now has an incidence rate in the last two weeks of 145.2 cases, while La Vega now stands at 140.7. They are followed by the Serranía, with 132.7, the western coast district, with 122.7, and that of the capital, with 121.4. Once again, it is the Axarquía region that presents the best numbers with 117.5 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.