Mohamed Houli Chemlal, who is a Spanish citizen, Driss Oukabir, a Moroccan citizen, received jail terms of 53 and 46 years respectively. Said Ben Iazza, also a Moroccan, will serve eight years for collaborating with a terrorist organisation.

Hoili and Oukabir were found guilty of belonging to a terrorist organisation, manufacturing explosives, attempted terrorist acts and 29 counts of grievous bodily harm.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Prosecutors had sought lighter sentences and were asking for 41 years for Houli and 36 years for Oukabir.

They will however not serve more than 20 years of their terms and their sentences can be appealed.

Said Ben Iazza, a Moroccan, was found guilty of collaborating with a terrorist organisation.

The charges against the trio relate to an accidental explosion in Alcanar, southwest of Barcelona, where gas canisters and explosives were stockpiled.

Later, on August 17, while Barcelona’s was packed with tourists, a lone assailant in a rented van killed 14 on the city’s popular Las Ramblas Boulevard. Another person died during his attempt to escape.

Five militants also drove a car into pedestrians in Cambrils and attacked them with knives. One woman died and several others were injured. The five attackers were killed by police.

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel. Please help us urge the government to cap costs at http://www.euroweeklynews.com/2021/04/16/ewn-champions-the-rights-of-brits-in-spain-to-see-loved-ones-again/

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.