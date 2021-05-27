An hour in a hot tub could be almost as good for you as a run or other forms of aerobic exercise.

Researchers at the University of Coventry have found that a good soak in hot water has many of the same medical benefits as aerobic exercise

The healing properties of a hot bath were discovered by ancient Egyptians 4,000 years ago.

Heat therapies, including baths and hot tubs, raise the core body temperature improving blood which can in turn control blood sugar, lower blood pressure, and reduce inflammation. The best way to reap the benefits is to sit in water as high as your shoulders for an hour.

While lounging in a hot tub will not help you build muscle, it might be better than nothing if you take no exercise at all, and hot tubs are better than baths.

“In the last few decades evidence has been growing and today we know that regular bathing in a sauna or hot tub can help reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease – and may well have wider health benefits too, the researcher said.

But they cautioned, “Before you contemplate cancelling your gym membership and investing the savings in a Jacuzzi, know that regular saunas or baths are unable to replicate all the health benefits of exercise training, such as promoting fat loss and increasing muscle mass.

“Using hot baths or saunas shouldn’t be considered as a substitute for exercise. But it can mimic some of the health benefits – and we think that when used in conjunction with exercise, it can give rise to greater health,” they added.

A Finnish study found that middle-aged men who used saunas four to seven times weekly cut their risk of fatal cardiovascular disease in half compared to men who only sweated it out once a week.

Saunas can also help with depression and can decrease the risk of dementia, other studies have found.

