Health professionals laid off

VILLAJOYOSA HOSPITAL: Temporary staff not renewed as Covid situation improves Photo credit: Linda Hall

THE Marina Baja Health Area will lose approximately 30 per cent of the extra medical staff taken on during the pandemic.

A total of 9,300 doctors and nurses were taken on when the Covid crisis was at its worst, with 3,309 assigned to Alicante province. Now that the situation has begun to ease and as their contracts come to an end, the regional government’s Health department has announced that not all contracts will be renewed.

Of the 350 who were assigned to the Marina Baja Health area, only 246 – practically 30 per cent-  will remain, announced the Personnel Committee which had believed the contracts would be extended by six months.

The cuts will principally affect the Marina Baja hospital in Villajoyosa, sources told the Alicante province media.

The area’s primary health care centres will hardly be affected as most of temporary medical staff will be retained to ensure that the rhythm of anti-covid vaccinations is not affected.

